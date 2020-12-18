Kansas City, MO (KCTV)--As Americans celebrate the distribution of vaccine, there are still stark reminders of how the virus has disproportionally affected some populations.
The best example may be the prison population. According to data collected by The Marshall Project and the Associated Press, one in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s a rate four times as high as the general populations. The spread of the virus behind bars shows no sign of slowing.
The Marshall Project shows half of the prisoners in Kansas have been infected with Covid-19. Kansas has the third-highest prison rate in the country. Just behind South Dakota and Arkansas. Missouri’s rate of Covid-19 in prisons matches the national average of one of five.
Few states put prisoners near the front of the vaccination line. Many states’ plans, including Kansas’, do not mention prisoners or corrections staff.
Covid-19 may impact executions
Two men awaiting execution in January have tested positive for the virus. They are on federal death row at the prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. The third inmate scheduled for execution before President Trump leaves office is Lisa Montgomery. Montgomery is currently housed in Texas, and it’s unclear when she will be transferred to the Terre Haute facility.
But Covid-19 has impacted Montgomery’s execution. Her attorneys tested positive after visiting Montgomery in Texas. Her execution date was moved from early December to January after her attorneys successfully argued that because of the illness, they needed more time to prepare her clemency appeal.
Click here to learn more about the Marshall Project
