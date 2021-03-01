KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – CNN Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was moved from one London hospital to another on Monday for treatment of an infection and observation of a preexisting heart condition, Buckingham Palace announced.
The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 17 after not feeling well. The palace later confirmed that he was being treated for an infection.
Philip spent 14 days and 13 nights there -- his longest stay in a hospital to date -- before he was transferred on Monday to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, also in London, where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition.
St. Bartholomew's specializes in cardiac care, according to the hospital's website.
The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week, according to a statement from the royal communications office.
Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, told the UK's Sky News recently that his father was doing "a lot better" and was looking forward to returning home.
