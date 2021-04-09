Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, dead at 99

Prince Philip, the lifelong companion of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99, Buckingham Palace has announced on April 9. He is seen here attending a parade at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

 AFP Contributor

Prince Philip, the lifelong companion of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has died, Buckingham Palace has announced Friday. He was 99.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

