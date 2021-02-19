Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have informed Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.
As a result, the honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be revoked and redistributed among working members of the royal family, the palace said in a statement.
The Queen has "written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement said.
"While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the palace said.
A spokesman for the couple said Friday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world" and have "offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role."
"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," the spokesman added.
The couple stepped back from official royal duties in January 2020.
The announcement comes just days after a spokesperson for the couple -- who now reside in the United States -- confirmed that they are expecting their second child.
