(CNN Español) — La presidencia de Colombia informó este martes que la primera dama María Juliana Ruiz dio positivo por coronavirus en una prueba realizada el día anterior. Agregaron que Iván Duque dio negativo. Desde el inicio de la pandemia y de manera periódica ambos se someten a tests “ante el alto nivel de exposición e interacción que mantienen”. Según el comunicado, la primera dama se encuentra asintomática y siguiendo los protocolos de aislamiento establecidos por el Ministerio de Salud.

