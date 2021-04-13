KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Balls Foods Pharmacy -- which runs the pharmacies for Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Hen House -- are pausing the administering of Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots at all their locations, after the FDA and CDC on Tuesday morning recommended a pause because of blood-clotting concerns.

About an hour after that news, Hy-Vee also announced it was pausing its Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots.

CDC and FDA recommend US pause use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

A Kansas City area representative for Balls Foods Pharmacy relayed the information to KCTV5 News, noting that they would be notifying anyone who has an appointment at one of their locations to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Millions of Americans have received doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but the CDC and FDA are looking into six cases of rare and severe blood-clotting that could be associated with the vaccine.

Health officials for both Missouri and Kansas announced around 9 a.m. that they were pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.