(CNN Español) — El presidente de Perú, Francisco Sagasti, anunció que 10 regiones del país pasarán a cuarentena a partir del 31 de enero hasta el 14 de febrero.
El mandatario dio a conocer que las 10 regiones donde se tomará la medida están en nivel «extremo” de riesgo con respecto al coronavirus.
“Esto exige confinamiento, es decir, cuarentena”, explicó Sagasti en un mensaje a la nación.
Estas regiones son: Lima Metropolitana y Lima Región, Callao, Ancash, Pasco, Huánuco, Junín, Huancavelica, Ica y Apurímac.
Otras 9 regiones de país están en nivel de riesgo “muy alto” y el resto en “alto”. Ninguna región está en nivel «moderado”.
