(CNN Español) –– El presidente de Panamá, Laurentino Cortizo, recibió este martes su primera dosis de vacuna contra el coronavirus, en el primer día de inmunización para los adultos mayores de 60 años en el circuito 8-8. Esta es la zona que corresponde a la residencia del mandatario, en la ciudad capital.
Después de recibir la vacuna, el presidente Cortizo, de 68 años, esperó los 15 minutos reglamentarios en observación. Sin embargo no presentó reacciones antes de retirarse.
Según el Ministerio de Salud de Panamá, hasta el momento se han aplicado 245.000 dosis de vacunas contra covid-19, todas de la farmacéutica Pfizer/BioNTech. Esta es la única que ha llegado al país.
