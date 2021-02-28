(CNN) — Los nominados de este año a los Premios Globo de Oro son una mezcla de lo antiguo y lo nuevo, destacando lo que hemos estado viendo desde casa durante la cuarentena.
Netflix lidera en nominaciones tanto para televisión como para cine, incluido el drama «Mank», con seis nominaciones.
Premios Globo de Oro 2021: cómo verlos y qué esperar
«The Trial of the Chicago 7» le sigue con cinco nominaciones.
En las categorías de televisión, el drama de Netflix «The Crown» lidera con seis nominaciones, seguido por la comedia «Schitt’s Creek», con cinco.
«The Crown»
Chadwick Boseman, quien murió el año pasado a la edad de 43 años después de una batalla privada contra el cáncer de colon, recibió una nominación póstuma por su papel en la película de Netflix «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom».
Tina Fey y Amy Poehler regresarán como anfitrionas del evento por cuarta vez. Los Globo de Oro se llevarán a cabo, virtualmente, este domingo 28 de febrero en NBC.
El pionero de la televisión Norman Lear recibirá el premio Carol Burnett por su trayectoria y la actriz y activista Jane Fonda recibirá el premio Cecil B. deMille por sus destacadas contribuciones a la industria.
¿Cómo será la ceremonia de los Globo de Oro en pandemia?
Esta es la lista completa de nominados.
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Musical o comedia
Don Cheadle – «Black Monday»
Nicholas Hoult – «The Great»
Eugene Levy – «Schitt’s Creek»
Jason Sudekis – «Ted Lasso»
Ramy Youssef – «Ramy»
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Musical o comedia
Lily Collins – «Emily in Paris»
Kaley Cuoco – «The Flight Attendant»
Elle Fanning – «The Great»
Jane Levy – «Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist»
Catherine O’Hara – «Schitt’s Creek»
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama
Jason Bateman – «Ozark»
Josh O’Connor – «The Crown»
Bob Odenkirk – «Better Call Saul»
Al Pacino – «Hunters»
Matthew Rhys – «Perry Mason»
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama
Olivia Colman – «The Crown»
Jodie Comer – «Killing Eve»
Emma Corrin – «The Crown»
Laura Linney – «Ozark»
Sarah Paulson – «Ratched»
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Bryan Cranston – «Your Honor»
Jeff Daniels – «The Comey Rule»
Hugh Grant – «The Undoing»
Mark Ruffalo – «I Know This Much is True»
Ethan Hawke – «The Good Lord Bird»
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
Cate Blanchett – «Mrs. America»
Daisy Edgar-Jones – «Normal People»
Shira Haas – «Unorthodox»
Nicole Kidman -» The Undoing»
Anya Taylor-Joy – «The Queen’s Gambit»
Mejor serie dramática de televisión
«The Crown»
«Lovecraft Country»
«The Mandalorian»
«Ozark»
«Ratched»
Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión
«Gente normal»
«The Queen’s Gambit»
«Small Axe»
«The Undoing»
«Unorthodox»
Mejor actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Helena Bonham Carter – «The Crown»
Julia Garner – «Ozark»
Annie Murphy – «Schitt’s Creek»
Cynthia Nixon – «Ratched »
Mejor actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
John Boyega – «Small Axe»
Brendan Gleeson – «The Comey Rule»
Daniel Levy – «Schitt’s Creek»
Jim Parsons – «Hollywood»
Donald Sutherland – «The Undoing»
Mejor serie de televisión – Musical o comedia
«Emily in Paris»
«The Flight Attendant»
«Schitt’s Creek»
«The Great»
«Ted Lasso»
PELÍCULAS
Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia
«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
«Hamilton»
«Music»
«Palm Springs»
«The Prom»
Mejor Película – Drama
«The Father»
«Mank»
«Nomadland»
«Promising Young Woman»
«The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Mejor película – Idioma extranjero
«Another Round», Dinamarca
«La Llorona» Guatemala / Francia
«The Life Ahead», Italia
«Minari», EE.UU.
«Two of Us», Francia / EE. UU.
Mejor guión – Película
Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»
Jack Fincher – «Mank»
Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – «The Father»
Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland»
Mejor canción original – Película
«Fight for You» – «Judas and the Black Messiah»
«Hear My Voice» – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
«IO SI (Seen)» – «The Life Ahead»
«Speak Now» – «One Night in Miami»
«Tigers & Tweed» – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
Mejor actor secundario en una película
Sacha Baron Cohen – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Daniel Kaluuya – «Judas and the Black Messiah»
Jared Leto – «The Little Things»
Bill Murray – «On the Rocks»
Leslie Odom, Jr. – «One Night in Miami»
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
Glenn Close – «Hillbilly Elegy»
Olivia Colman – «The Father»
Jodie Foster – «The Mauritanian»
Amanda Seyfried – «Mank»
Helena Zengel – «News of the World»
Mejor actor en una película – Musical o comedia
Sacha Baron Cohen – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
James Corden – «The Prom»
Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»
Dev Patel – «The Personal History of David Copperfield»
Andy Samberg – «Palm Springs»
Mejor película animada
«The Croods: A New Age»
«Onward»
«Over the Moon»
«Soul»
«Wolfwalkers»
Mejor actor en una película – Drama
Chadwick Boseman – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
Riz Ahmed – «The Sound of Metal»
Anthony Hopkins – «The Father»
Gary Oldman – «Mank»
Tahar Rahim – «The Mauritanian»
Mejor actriz en una película – Drama
Viola Davis – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
Andra Day – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
Vanessa Kirby – «Pieces of a Woman»
Frances McDormand – «Nomadland»
Carey Mulligan – «Promising Young Woman»
Mejor actriz en una película – Musical o comedia
Maria Bakalova – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
Kate Hudson – «Music»
Michelle Pfeiffer – «French Exit»
Rosamund Pike – «I Care A Lot»
Anya Taylor-Joy – «Emma»
Mejor actor en una película – Musical o comedia
Sacha Baron Cohen – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
James Corden – «The Prom»
Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»
Dev Patel – «The Personal History of David Copperfield»
Andy Samberg – «Palm Springs»
Mejor director – Película
David Fincher – «Mank»
Regina King -«One Night in Miami»
Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland»
Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»
Mejor música original
«The Midnight Sky»
«Tenet»
«News of the World»
«Mank»
