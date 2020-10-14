(CNN) –– Los Premios Billboard se realizan este miércoles y Kelly Clarkson es la presentadora.

A pesar de no tener una audiencia dentro del Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles, Clarkson lo entregó todo con una interpretación ardiente de «Higher Love», con Sheila E. y Pentatonix.

«Esta noche se trata de la forma en que la música nos toca a todos porque la música se conecta con nosotros de muchas maneras, sin importar quién seas, a veces nos conmueve literalmente», dijo Clarkson.

Numerosos artistas subieron al escenario para presentarse durante toda la noche, incluidos Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy y Luke Combs.

Taylor Swift y Billie Eilish lideran con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones.

A continuación se incluye una lista completa de los nominados. Los ganadores, indicados al lado de cada categoría, se irán actualizando a medida que se anuncien en la ceremonia.

Mejor artista

Nominados:

Billie Eilish Jonas Brothers Khalid Post Malone Taylor Swift

Álbum Billboard 200

Nominados:

«When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?», Billie Eilish «Lover», Taylor Swift «Free Spirit», Khalid «Hollywood’s Bleeding», Post Malone «Thank U, Next», Ariana Grande

Canción Hot 100: «Old Town Road», Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Nominados:

«Someone You Loved», Lewis Capaldi «Bad Guy», Billie Eilish «Truth Hurts», Lizzo «Señorita», Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Mejor artista masculino

Nominados:

DaBaby Khalid Lil Nas X Post Malone Ed Sheeran

Mejor artista femenina: Billie Eilish

Nominadas:

Ariana Grande Halsey Lizzo Taylor Swift

Mejor dúo o grupo

Nominados:

BTS Dan + Shay Jonas Brothers Maroon 5 Panic! At The Disco

Mejor artista nuevo

Nominados:

DaBaby Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Lizzo Roddy Ricch

Premio por logros en el ranking de Billboard

Nominados:

Mariah Carey Luke Combs Lil Nas X Harry Styles Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Billboard 200

Nominados:

Drake Billie Eilish Khalid Post Malone Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Hot 100

Nominados:

DaBaby Billie Eilish Khalid Lil Nas X Post Malone

Mejor artista de canciones en «streaming»

Nominados:

DaBaby Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Post Malone Travis Scott

Mejor artista en ventas: Lizzo

Nominados:

Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Post Malone Taylor Swift

Mejor artista de canciones de radio

Nominados:

Jonas Brothers Khalid Lizzo Shawn Mendes Post Malone

Mejor artista social

Nominados:

BTS Billie Eilish EXO Got7 Ariana Grande

Mejor artista de gira

Nominados:

Elton John Metallica Pink Rolling Stones Ed Sheeran

Mejor artista de R&B

Nominados:

Chris Brown Khalid Lizzo Summer Walker The Weeknd

Mejor artista masculino de R&B

Nominados:

Chris Brown Khalid The Weeknd

Mejor artista femenina de R&B

Nominados:

Beyoncé Lizzo Summer Walker

Mejor gira de R&B

Nominados:

B2K Janet Jackson Khalid

Mejor artista de rap

Nominados:

DaBaby Juice Wrld Lil Nas X Post Malone Roddy Ricch

Mejor artista masculino de rap

Nominados:

DaBaby Lil Nas X Post Malone

Mejor artista femenina de rap

Nominados:

Cardi B City Girls Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor gira de rap

Nominados:

Drake Post Malone Travis Scott

Mejor artista country: Luke Combs

Nominados:

Kane Brown Dan + Shay Maren Morris Thomas Rhett

Mejor artista masculino country

Nominados:

Kane Brown Luke Combs Thomas Rhett

Mejor artista femenina country

Nominados:

Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves Carrie Underwood

Mejor dúo o grupo country

Nominados:

Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Old Dominion

Mejor tour de country

Nominados:

Eric Church Florida Georgia Line George Strait

Mejor artista de rock

Nominados:

Imagine Dragons Panic! At The Disco Tame Impala Tool Twenty One Pilots

Mejor tour de rock

Nominados:

Elton John Metallica Rolling Stones

Mejor artista latino: Bad Bunny

Nominados:

Anuel AA J Balvin Ozuna Romeo Santos

Mejor artista dance/electrónica

Nominados:

Avicii The Chainsmokers DJ Snake Illenium Marshmello

Mejor artista cristiano

Nominados:

Lauren Daigle Elevation Worship For King & Country Hillsong United Kanye West

Mejor artista de gospel

Nominados:

Kirk Franklin Koryn Hawthorne Tasha Cobbs Sunday Service Choir Kanye West

Mejor Álbum Billboard 200: Billie Eilish «When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?»

Nominados:

Ariana Grande «Thank U, Next» Khalid «Free Spirit» Post Malone «Hollywood’s Bleeding» Taylor Swift «Lover»

Mejor banda sonora

Nominados:

«Aladdin» «Descendants 3» «Frozen II» «K-12» «The Dirt»

Mejor álbum de R&B

Nominados:

«Homecoming: The Live Album», Beyoncé «Changes», Justin Bieber «Indigo», Chris Brown «Free Spirit», Khalid «Over It», Summer Walker

Mejor álbum de rap

Nominados:

«Kirk», DaBaby «Death Race For Love», Juice Wrld «Hollywood’s Bleeding», Post Malone «Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial», Roddy Ricch «So Much Fun», Young Thug

Mejor álbum country

Nominados:

«Experiment», Kane Brown «What You See Is What You Get», Luke Combs «GIRL», Maren Morris «Center Point Road», Thomas Rhett «If I Know Me», Morgan Wallen

Mejor álbum de rock

Nominados:

«III», The Lumineers «We Are Not Your Kind», Slipknot «The Slow Rush», Tame Impala «Fear Inoculum», Tool «Father of the Bride», Vampire Weekend

Mejor álbum latino

Nominados:

«Oasis», J Balvin y Bad Bunny «Gangalee», Farruko «11:11», Maluma «Utopía», Romeo Santos «Sueños», Sech

