(CNN) –– Los Premios Billboard se realizan este miércoles y Kelly Clarkson es la presentadora.
A pesar de no tener una audiencia dentro del Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles, Clarkson lo entregó todo con una interpretación ardiente de «Higher Love», con Sheila E. y Pentatonix.
«Esta noche se trata de la forma en que la música nos toca a todos porque la música se conecta con nosotros de muchas maneras, sin importar quién seas, a veces nos conmueve literalmente», dijo Clarkson.
Numerosos artistas subieron al escenario para presentarse durante toda la noche, incluidos Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy y Luke Combs.
Taylor Swift y Billie Eilish lideran con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones.
A continuación se incluye una lista completa de los nominados. Los ganadores, indicados al lado de cada categoría, se irán actualizando a medida que se anuncien en la ceremonia.
Mejor artista
Nominados:
Billie Eilish Jonas Brothers Khalid Post Malone Taylor Swift
Álbum Billboard 200
Nominados:
«When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?», Billie Eilish «Lover», Taylor Swift «Free Spirit», Khalid «Hollywood’s Bleeding», Post Malone «Thank U, Next», Ariana Grande
Canción Hot 100: «Old Town Road», Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Nominados:
«Someone You Loved», Lewis Capaldi «Bad Guy», Billie Eilish «Truth Hurts», Lizzo «Señorita», Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Mejor artista masculino
Nominados:
DaBaby Khalid Lil Nas X Post Malone Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista femenina: Billie Eilish
Nominadas:
Ariana Grande Halsey Lizzo Taylor Swift
Mejor dúo o grupo
Nominados:
BTS Dan + Shay Jonas Brothers Maroon 5 Panic! At The Disco
Mejor artista nuevo
Nominados:
DaBaby Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Lizzo Roddy Ricch
Premio por logros en el ranking de Billboard
Nominados:
Mariah Carey Luke Combs Lil Nas X Harry Styles Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Billboard 200
Nominados:
Drake Billie Eilish Khalid Post Malone Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Hot 100
Nominados:
DaBaby Billie Eilish Khalid Lil Nas X Post Malone
Mejor artista de canciones en «streaming»
Nominados:
DaBaby Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Post Malone Travis Scott
Mejor artista en ventas: Lizzo
Nominados:
Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Post Malone Taylor Swift
Mejor artista de canciones de radio
Nominados:
Jonas Brothers Khalid Lizzo Shawn Mendes Post Malone
Mejor artista social
Nominados:
BTS Billie Eilish EXO Got7 Ariana Grande
Mejor artista de gira
Nominados:
Elton John Metallica Pink Rolling Stones Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista de R&B
Nominados:
Chris Brown Khalid Lizzo Summer Walker The Weeknd
Mejor artista masculino de R&B
Nominados:
Chris Brown Khalid The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenina de R&B
Nominados:
Beyoncé Lizzo Summer Walker
Mejor gira de R&B
Nominados:
B2K Janet Jackson Khalid
Mejor artista de rap
Nominados:
DaBaby Juice Wrld Lil Nas X Post Malone Roddy Ricch
Mejor artista masculino de rap
Nominados:
DaBaby Lil Nas X Post Malone
Mejor artista femenina de rap
Nominados:
Cardi B City Girls Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor gira de rap
Nominados:
Drake Post Malone Travis Scott
Mejor artista country: Luke Combs
Nominados:
Kane Brown Dan + Shay Maren Morris Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista masculino country
Nominados:
Kane Brown Luke Combs Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista femenina country
Nominados:
Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves Carrie Underwood
Mejor dúo o grupo country
Nominados:
Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Old Dominion
Mejor tour de country
Nominados:
Eric Church Florida Georgia Line George Strait
Mejor artista de rock
Nominados:
Imagine Dragons Panic! At The Disco Tame Impala Tool Twenty One Pilots
Mejor tour de rock
Nominados:
Elton John Metallica Rolling Stones
Mejor artista latino: Bad Bunny
Nominados:
Anuel AA J Balvin Ozuna Romeo Santos
Mejor artista dance/electrónica
Nominados:
Avicii The Chainsmokers DJ Snake Illenium Marshmello
Mejor artista cristiano
Nominados:
Lauren Daigle Elevation Worship For King & Country Hillsong United Kanye West
Mejor artista de gospel
Nominados:
Kirk Franklin Koryn Hawthorne Tasha Cobbs Sunday Service Choir Kanye West
Mejor Álbum Billboard 200: Billie Eilish «When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?»
Nominados:
Ariana Grande «Thank U, Next» Khalid «Free Spirit» Post Malone «Hollywood’s Bleeding» Taylor Swift «Lover»
Mejor banda sonora
Nominados:
«Aladdin» «Descendants 3» «Frozen II» «K-12» «The Dirt»
Mejor álbum de R&B
Nominados:
«Homecoming: The Live Album», Beyoncé «Changes», Justin Bieber «Indigo», Chris Brown «Free Spirit», Khalid «Over It», Summer Walker
Mejor álbum de rap
Nominados:
«Kirk», DaBaby «Death Race For Love», Juice Wrld «Hollywood’s Bleeding», Post Malone «Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial», Roddy Ricch «So Much Fun», Young Thug
Mejor álbum country
Nominados:
«Experiment», Kane Brown «What You See Is What You Get», Luke Combs «GIRL», Maren Morris «Center Point Road», Thomas Rhett «If I Know Me», Morgan Wallen
Mejor álbum de rock
Nominados:
«III», The Lumineers «We Are Not Your Kind», Slipknot «The Slow Rush», Tame Impala «Fear Inoculum», Tool «Father of the Bride», Vampire Weekend
Mejor álbum latino
Nominados:
«Oasis», J Balvin y Bad Bunny «Gangalee», Farruko «11:11», Maluma «Utopía», Romeo Santos «Sueños», Sech
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.