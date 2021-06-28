(CNN) — Los premios BET, que honran la excelencia de la comunidad negra en entretenimiento y deportes, se entregaron el domingo.
Mira la lista completa de nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.
DISCO DEL AÑO After Hours – The Weeknd Blame It on Baby – DaBaby Good News – Megan Thee Stallion Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *GANADOR King’s Disease – Nas Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINO R&B / ARTISTA POP
H.E.R. acepta el premio a la Mejor Artista Femenina de R & B / Pop en el escenario de los Premios BET el domingo.
Beyoncé H.E.R. *GANADOR Jazmine Sullivan Jhené Aiko Summer Walker SZA
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO R&B / ARTISTA POP 6lack Anderson .Paak Chris Brown *GANADOR Giveon Tank The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINO HIP HOP Cardi B Coi Leray Doja Cat Megan Thee Stallion *GANADOR Latto Saweetie
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO HIP HOP DaBaby Drake J. Cole Jack Harlow Lil Baby *GANADOR Pop Smoke
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA Coi Leray Flo Milli Giveon *GANADOR Jack Harlow Latto Pooh Shiesty
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP» *GANADOR DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — «Rockstar» DJ Khaled featuring Drake — «Popstar» Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — «Whats Poppin (Remix)» Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby — «Cry Baby» Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby — «For the Night»
MEJOR GRUPO 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Chloe X Halle Chris Brown & Young Thug City Girls Migos Silk Sonic *GANADOR
PREMIO DR. BOBBY JONES AL MEJOR GOSPEL/INSPIRACIONAL Bebe Winans – «In Jesus Name» CeCe Winans – «Never Lost» H.E.R. – «Hold Us Together» Kirk Franklin – «Strong God» *GANADOR Marvin Sapp – «Thank You for It All» Tamela Mann — «Touch From You»
PREMIO BET HER Alicia Keys featuring Khalid — «So Done» Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper — «Baby Mama» Bri Steves — «Anti Queen» Chloe X Halle — «Baby Girl» Ciara featuring Ester Dean — «Rooted» SZA — «Good Days» *GANADOR
PREMIO SELECCIÓN DEL PÚBLICO Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP» Chris Brown & Young Thug — «Go Crazy» DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — «Rockstar» DJ Khaled featuring Drake — «Popstar» Drake featuring Lil Durk — «Laugh Now Cry Later» Lil Baby — «The Bigger Picture» Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — «Savage (Remix)» *GANADOR Silk Sonic — «Leave the Door Open»
VIDEO DEL AÑO Cardi B — «Up» Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP» *GANADOR Chloe X Halle — «Do It» Chris Brown & Young Thug — «Go Crazy» Drake featuring Lil Durk — «Laugh Now Cry Later» Silk Sonic — «Leave the Door Open»
DIRECTOR DE VIDEO DEL AÑO Benny Boom Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard *GANADOR Cole Bennett Colin Tilley Dave Meyers Hype Williams
MEJOR ACTO INTERNACIONAL Aya Nakamura (France) Burna Boy (Nigeria) *GANADOR Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Emicida (Brazil) Headie One (Uk) Wizkid (Nigeria) Young T & Bugsey (Uk) Youssoupha (France)
MEJOR PELÍCULA «Coming 2 America» «Judas and the Black Messiah» *GANADOR «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» «One Night in Miami» «Soul» «The United States Vs. Billie Holiday»
MEJOR ACTRIZ Andra Day *GANADORA Angela Bassett Issa Rae Jurnee Smollett Viola Davis Zendaya
MEJOR ACTOR Aldis Hodge Chadwick Boseman *GANADOR Damson Idris Daniel Kaluuya Eddie Murphy Lakeith Stanfield
PREMIO ESTRELLAS JÓVENES Alex R. Hibbert Ethan Hutchison Lonnie Chavis Marsai Martin *GANADOR Michael Epps Storm Reid
MUJER DEPORTISTA DEL AÑO A’ja Wilson Candace Parker Claressa Shields Naomi Osaka *GANADORA Serena Williams Skylar Diggins-Smith
HOMBRE DEPORTISTA DEL AÑO Kyrie Irving Lebron James *GANADOR Patrick Mahomes Russell Westbrook Russell Wilson Stephen Curry
