KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- A pregnant woman was shot in Kansas City, KS., overnight on Monday.

Kansas City, KS., Police Chief Terry Zeigler said a woman believed to be five months pregnant was shot at 32nd and Lathrop.

She was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover. The baby was not injured in the shooting, Zeigler said.

Neighbors told police two cars were driving through the neighborhood and were shooting at each other.

