Click here for updates on this story
SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) -- Shreveport police say a 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed and a male companion was wound Sunday night.
The woman, identified by the coroner's office as Miranda Smith, and the 31-year-old man were shot multiple times while sitting in a car at the intersection of Madera Drive and Tierre Drive, according to police. Smith lived on Tierra Drive.
Smith's full-term son also died.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting may have initially happened in the 6300 block of Tierra Drive, which is a short distance from 4200 Madera Drive. The neighborhood is north of the Pines Road area.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.