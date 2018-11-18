NYSEG reported multiple outages impacting over 12,000 customers Sunday afternoon in Lancaster Depew, Alden, Marilla, and Clarence.
A spokesperson from NYSEG says a squirrel entered a substation and disrupted equipment which also took out three other substations.
Power was restored around 3 p.m. Sunday.
