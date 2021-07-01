Potawatomi Hotel & Casino offers $1,000 sign-on bonus to recruit new employees

Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is looking to recruit new team members and is now offering a sign-on bonus for new employees.
Officials say new team members serving important roles in food ands beverage and hotel operations departments could earn up to $1,000 as the property looks to expand operations.
Both full-time and part-time team members are eligible to earn the sign-on bonus, which is la limited-time opportunity. Full-time employees would be eligible for up to $1,000 and the sign on bonus is up to %500 for part-time team members.
More than 100 positions are open in key departments. You must be at least 18-years-old to apply.
