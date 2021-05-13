Click here for updates on this story
STORRS, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Chemicals, possible bomb-making materials, guns and drugs were seized during a search warrant execution in Storrs.
State police said they arrested Scott Barber, 31, on Wednesday afternoon, at his home on Hillyndale Road.
Investigators said they had intelligence that bomb-making materials could be in the home.
The warrant was for Barber, his vehicle and his home. It was executed as the suspect arrived home around 3 p.m.
A search of the home led to the seizure of chemicals and precursors to produce energetic materials, two guns, two high capacity magazines, .223 rifle ammunition, shotgun ammunition, a ballistic vest, five marijuana plants, narcotics pills, and other items.
Barber, whom troopers said is a convicted felon, was arrested for firearms, explosives and drug-related charges.
His bond was set at $500,000.
He was given a court date of Thursday in Rockville Superior Court.
