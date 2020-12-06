GARDNER. KS (KCTV) -- COVID-19 has deepened the hunger crisis in America with millions of Americans applying for food assistance and relying on food banks.
The Kansas City metro is no exception, even in Johnson County.
Restoration Church in Gardner is stepping up to help fill the need. They’ve moved into a building that used to be occupied by an event space and venue type business.
They call the space, "The ARC."
“A couple weeks ago, The Locale, the event space, decided to close their doors in light of all the cancellations and everything,” Natalie Holland said. “So we decided to take over the lease and use it as a space for local outreach because knew that with COVID and everything there’s going to be so much need in the days to come.”
Holland says the Restoration Church started renting the space from the previous tenant in September to host a pandemic pod environment for Gardner high school students doing virtual learning.
They will continue to host that Monday through Thursday.
Starting December 18, it will house a pop-up food pantry every other Friday.
Church member Melissa Prins used to manage a large food pantry in Utah before moving to Gardner in 2018. Prins was shocked to learn how many families were food insecure in Johnson County, a place typically known for its affluence.
“The numbers at the end of 2019 were about 49,000 people struggling with food insecurity. And I’m sure with COVID, that that’s increased at least 20% by now,” she said.
The "Hope Market" pop-up pantry will serve Garnder and Edgerton families. They won’t ask for income information like some other pantries do.
“It takes a lot to walk through the door of a food pantry and ask for help and we don’t want to make it anymore difficult for them than it needs to be,” Prins said.
Prins is still collecting food for the pop-up pantry. She says the generosity has been great, but knows the need will be consistent for months to come.
She's still looking for volunteers, and food or monetary donations.
Many area pantries are seeing record demand for food.
Harvesters says the pandemic has as many as one in five children in the metro now food insecure.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Prins said.
Prins is grateful the city, county and state have removed all red tape to create the pop-up pantry, removing requirements for health inspections or permits.
Holland and Prins hope this space can offer some light to those experiencing dark times.
“We don’t want it to just be a place where people can get food. We want to be able to help them long term in any way that they can,” Holland said.
If you'd like to volunteer or donate, or you want to pre-register for assistance, you can contact the group on their Facebook page.
