KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thursday night will be the last debate of 2020.
According to data analyzed by the Brookings Institution, Young people could wield significant political power in the election.
The data stated millennials and some members of Gen Z compromise 37% of eligible voters, roughly the same share of the electorate that baby boomers and pre-boomers make up.
KCTV5 News asked young voters what they thought of the last debate, and what they hope to hear from the candidates tonight.
According to registered voter Valkyrie Lowery, she felt the first debate was exhausting to watch. She said she hopes to hear more substance on topics she feels are important from both sides tonight.
“Right now it’s a mix between the racial injustices that are going on, and COVID 19. Because both of those are affecting every American right now and the two candidates have very different views on it. So I’m hoping to get some good debate out of that,” Lowery said.
We caught up with UMKC sophomore Ezra Stanley who also weighed in on what he’s like to see.
“Definitely more content. I will say I think there are good points on each side, but I don’t think the candidates bring those points out. I think we tend to argue about things that don’t matter as much. And we argue over petty things, rather than what’s actually affecting the country,” Stanley said.
A recent poll from the Wall Street Journal shows 5 percent of voters polled were undecided. Making 95% decided on which candidate they’ll vote for in a couple weeks.
KCTV5 also asked the voters whether or not tonight’s debate could change their minds on their choice of political candidate.
“I think it’d be a long shot. Yes, I think it’d be a long shot,” Stanley said.
“Probably not. I’m actually going to say most definitely not. No,” Lowery said.
You can watch the debate right here on KCTV5 tonight. Our coverage kicks off at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.