KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman says she saw a Donald Trump effigy hanging from a bridge over an interstate in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday morning, snapping a picture before it was taken down.
The woman said she noticed it viewable from eastbound Interstate 670 about 5 a.m.
The witness said the dummy was dressed in a black suit with a red tie and sported Trump's signature look with orange hair. It was hanging by its neck from a green rope.
The woman said she called the police non-emergency number to report it.
Kansas City police said they did receive a call around that time to that location, and responded to check it out. Officers tell KCTV5 News that they are not sure a crime was committed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.