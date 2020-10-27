Johnson County election officials said that they’ve received more than three times as many applications for mail-in ballots as they did in 2016. They counted 180,000 and people still have until Tuesday to apply.

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The 2020 election is now just a week away.

Tuesday is the last day for Johnson County residents to apply for a mail-in ballot.

More than 100,000 mail-in ballots have already been returned to the election office

Voters can return their completed ballots to any of the eight boxes around the county.

