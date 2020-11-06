KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The 20 year old who defeated a seven-term legislator to capture KCK's representation in the Kansas House of Representatives released a tirade of tweets in the days after being elected, calling Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly a Republican and saying he will "call a hit out on you."
Aaron Coleman (D-KS 37) has been critical of Democratic leadership in the state, highlighting his credentials as a socialist in tune with young people's desires in the political process.
On Wednesday, in a since-deleted Tweet, Coleman wrote, "I'm not playing around. People will realize one day when I call a hit out on you it's real. the Democratic gubernatorial primary will be extremely bloody in 2022. This will allow the progressive third-party candidate a chance to win."
Coleman has since said that he was speaking figuratively and that he meant a "political hit," not a threat of violence.
The governor's spokeswoman Lauren Fitzgerald responded to Coleman’s tweets by saying in an email to the Associated Press, “Aaron Coleman is unfit to serve in the Legislature.”
Coleman in August upset seven-term House Democrat Stan Frownfelter in the Democratic primary for Kansas' District 37 House seat. He immediately came under fire after details emerged that he pleaded guilty in a 2015 criminal case in which Coleman threatened to go to a girl's high school, shoot her, and turn the gun on himself.
According to the Associated Press, Coleman acknowledged in a June post on Facebook that allegations of revenge porn and harassing middle school girls online were true but called them the actions of a “sick and troubled 14-year-old boy.”
The state Democratic Party disowned Coleman in August when an ex-girlfriend accused him of being physically abusive to her in late December.
Democratic legislators have vowed to try to oust Coleman when he takes office in January, but acknowledged there may be little they can do before he actually takes office.
Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, a Wichita Democrat, said he or other Democrats in the House will file a complaint against Coleman when he’s sworn in and work for the two-thirds vote in the House needed to remove Coleman from his seat. The state Democratic Party already had disowned Coleman in August, and state Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt publicly backed such an effort Thursday, with both she and Sawyer calling Coleman unfit to serve, according to the Associated Press.
Some information from the Associated Press was used in this story.
