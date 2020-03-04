KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Former VP Joe Biden picked up a large share of delegates and momentum Tuesday night. then picked up the endorsement of former rival Michael Bloomberg Wednesday. Now the focus of the race shifts to the next round of elections, which include Missouri.
Biden’s comeback started over the weekend with his big win in South Carolina’s primary. It was then bolstered by the end of the campaigns of Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both of whom endorsed Biden going into Super Tuesday.
The former vice president will soon be in Missouri, with an event scheduled for Saturday at the National World War I Memorial. While Biden is swinging through the Show-Me State, his Democratic rivals do not seem to be head this way.
The Kansas City offices for the Bloomberg campaign were boarded up Wednesday afternoon, with no volunteers in sight, following the candidate’s announcement Wednesday morning that he was ending his presidential run to back Biden.
The local offices for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign were locked. Staffers gave KCTV5 News a number to call for a statement from the campaign, but that call was not returned.
Volunteers with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign said they are planning on canvassing the city and making calls through Tuesday, even if there is not a stop scheduled for Sanders to head to Missouri himself before voters go to the polls in six days.
While that enthusiasm may help keep the local Sanders campaign going, some Missouri voters, like Eli Zajac, say it can be overwhelming.
"The Bernie Sander supporters literally yell, ‘Are you voting for Bernie?’ as I walk by and things like that," Zajac told KCTV5 News. "I don't like how divisive things are. It makes me not want to vote. I'm probably going to vote but staying out of it."
The Missouri Democratic Party had originally scheduled a presidential forum to be held in Kansas City on Saturday but canceled the event citing the “narrowing” of the field.
Missouri’s presidential primary is set for Tuesday, March 10.
