WASHINGTON (KCTV) – The outgoing senator from Kansas has made his choice for who he hopes succeeds him in Washington representing the Sunflower State.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Senator Pat Roberts endorsed Rep. Dr. Roger Marshall in the Republican primary for Roberts' Senate seat.

“I believe Roger Marshall will continue the fight for the same issues that ensured my re-election for the last 40 years,” Roberts wrote.

The outgoing senator cited Marshall’s work in the House Agriculture and Health committees and the congressman’s support of military installations in Kansas.

Calling himself a “Ronald Reagan Republican” and following the former president’s edict of “speak no ill of any fellow Republican,” Roberts mentioned no other GOP challengers but Marshall, who currently represents the 1st District in Kansas in the House of Representatives.

Marshall is running in a crowded field for the GOP nomination, which includes former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom and businessman Bob Hamilton.

On the other side of the aisle, state senator Dr. Barbara Bollier leads most Democratic primary polls against Robert Tillman.

Roberts ended his endorsement by saying he trusted voters to help keep the Senate seat under Republican control.

“I know Kansas Republicans will make the best choice for the state on Aug 4,” he wrote. “And you can count on me to work with the primary winner to keep this seat in GOP hands.”

Shortly after Roberts tweets were released, Marshall issued his own statement, calling Roberts a "giant of Kansas" and a mentor.

"I could not be more honored to accept this endorsement as I seek to fill this U.S. Senate seat, and I accept the responsibility that comes with it. Senator Pat Roberts has been an advisor, a sounding board, and a friend. He’s a patriot, a fellow veteran, and a giant of Kansas, especially Kansas agriculture. He and Franki have become mentors to Laina and me.



Our state and nation are better because of their years of service. We have a lot of work to do, especially for our farmers and ranchers, and I’m excited to take the torch from such a powerful voice for Kansas agriculture."

The Kansas Primary is scheduled for August 4.