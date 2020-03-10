KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was turned away from his polling location Tuesday morning because poll workers mistakenly thought he wasn't in the election database's system.

Lucas, a Democrat, made a video about the importance of voting before he headed into his normal polling location, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, to cast his ballot shortly after 7 a.m. But he said a worker couldn't find his name in the system, even though he had cast ballots for himself at the site several times during 11 years of voting there.

I made a video this morning about the importance of voting and then got turned away because I wasn’t in the system even though I’ve voted there for 11 years, including for myself four times! Go figure, but that’s okay. We’ll be back later today! #Vote #KCMO pic.twitter.com/3mYNrO6jmC — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 10, 2020

Lucas did not mention in the video his own issue with casting a ballot, but stated the following in the caption to the video:

"I made a video this morning about the importance of voting and then got turned away because I wasn't in the system even though I've voted there for 11 years, including for myself four times!" Lucas said. "Go figure, but that's okay. We'll be back later today!"

Lucas went on say, "We will be following up. Most people don't have my privilege to come back."

A representative for the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners said officials began working immediately on figuring out why Lucas wasn't showing up in the poll location's list of eligible voters. After a brief investigation, they found out the poll workers accidentally transposed the mayor's first and last names.

The election representative said the poll workers are elderly and may not be as familiar with the modern technology at polling places. She said the mayor relayed to the Election Board that maybe it's time for them to utilize younger, more tech-savvy volunteers to run the polling locations. The election representative said that's a valid concern.

"I think frankly this is a sign that we need to do much better," Lucas said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

He said elected officials spend a lot of time talking about election security, but his situation highlights another situation.

"I think the biggest threat to America's elections is not letting people vote, and I think we saw a little of that challenge today," he said.

Lucas initially thought the problem was that he was using his utility bill for identification instead of his driver's licence, which has expired. He said most people wouldn't have had the pull to figure out what happened.

"A regular person would just say, 'I guess I'm not on the voter rolls,'" he said.