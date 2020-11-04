OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – For context on early election results, KCTV5 sat down with political analyst Pete Mundo from KCMO Talk Radio and Joni Wickham, Chief of Staff to former Mayor Sly James.
One of the biggest announcements Wednesday morning was from President Trump, declaring he had won the election over former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump made the statement while states still had millions of votes left to count and had not announced a winner.
Mundo said the declaration was a “mistake,” and could lead to combative argument on both sides of the party line.
Wickham said these kinds of comments can have dangerous effects.
“The dangers are long term,” she said. “We don’t want to hear anything from our elected officials at the top of the country, the people in leadership, that diminishes peoples’ faith in democracy and that’s what comments like this do.”
In Kansas, Dr. Barbara Bollier lost by double digits to Dr. Roger Marshall for the open U.S. Senate seat. Mundo said Democrats may have hoped this was a seat that would help flip control, but it was not a feasible goal.
“I understand why that idea was out there when the president won the state by 20 points, and there were not a lot of people this election cycle who were going to split their ballots,” he said.
Mundo says even though the Bollier campaign had state-record-breaking fundraising efforts, outside money did not impact the election outcome by much.
When Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat was contested in 2014 by Independent candidate Greg Orman, the election night results were almost identical to the 2020 outcome.
Mundo said the similarities in the results may show trends emerging across the state.
“We’re seeing some shifting around the state. Johnson County has gotten a little bluer but other parts of the state have gotten redder and that has balanced out,” he said. “There is something happening in Kansas that’s worth looking into but it’s not happening overnight and the shifts in the other part of the state are offsetting what’s happening in the metro.”
On the other side of the state line, Missouri Governor Mike Parson defeated state auditor Nicole Galloway in the race for the governor's office.
The support for Parson aligned closely with the support for President Trump. Mundo said he expected the two to coincide.
“He basically just rode the Trump coattails, that’s what happened here,” he said. “Trump won the state 57% to 41% which is basically the same margin as Mike Parson over Nicole Galloway. So as we talked about earlier, not a lot of ticket splitters this election. That played out to a T in Missouri.”
Wickham said the results of the gubernatorial election show Missouri is a “deeply divided state.”
“I hope Governor Parson finds ways to bring Republicans and Democrats, voters in suburbia and rural Missouri and urban Missouri together,” she said.
As of noon Tuesday, there has been no winner of the 2020 presidential election officially announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.