KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Democratic Party presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be in Kansas City on March 8.

Buttigieg and his campaign will be hosting a town hall event at around 12:15 p.m.

The location has not been determined or disclosed by the campaign yet.

The rally will occur on the same day of the "Show Me Showdown," a candidate forum that will be held at the Kansas City Convention.

The Missouri Democratic Party told KCTV5 News this week multiple candidates have confirmed they will attend the event.

Buttigieg has made previous stops in Kansas City this elections season, including a visit in July to the Veterans Community Project.