JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Many people throughout the Kansas City metro were out voting today.
“The line was very long but it got down really quickly and it was very efficient, very safe and it’s very exciting, actually. I feel really good after voting,” says voter Kaitlyn Johns.
“Very smooth, very smooth. It was easy. I like that,” says voter Charles Young.
With COVID cases continuing to rise, some people won’t be in the position to vote around others, but that doesn’t mean their voices won’t be heard in this year’s election.
Whether you are quarantining because you tested positive for COVID or if you’ve been exposed to the virus, there are several ways that you can still get out and vote.
Curbside voting in Jackson County has already been going on for people who are immunocompromised or have trouble with mobility.
Starting Saturday people that test positive for COVID or have been exposed to the virus can participate in drive-thru voting as well. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Election Board at 110 N. Liberty St. in Independence.
If you can't make it Saturday, on Election Day Union Station in Kansas City has been made the curbside voting location.
“Truman Medical Center provided us with the gowns the gloves the shields everything to deal with a positive person,” says Tammy Brown the Director of the Jackson County election board.
The same curbside service will also take place in Clay County at their election’s office in Liberty.
The service isn’t limited to Missouri. Across state lines in Kansas, Johnson County has you covered too.
“We’ve provided our voters the option to drive up to either an in person early voting location, to the election office or on election day they can drive outside of a polling place,” says Connie Schmidt the Election Commissioner of Johnson County.
Once you get to the polling place Schmidt says there will be signs for you to call and get assistance.
For those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are ill and are either in a hospital or can’t leave home, there are also options for you in Kansas.
“They have an option of having someone a family member come here and pick up their ballot there is a state law that allows them to do that,” says Schmidt.
If that doesn’t work for you there is also a way that the elections office can transport a ballot to you.
Election officials say no matter what side of the state line you are on, you should always call your elections offices ahead of time to address any issues or concerns you might have.
