KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just minutes after Missouri Senator Roy Blunt announced his retirement, speculation started over who might replace him in Washington.
Blunt is the fifth Republican Senator announcing retirement and, with the Senate currently split 50-50, the fight for his seat is expected to be fierce.
But it’s interesting to note who quickly came out to say they would not be running.
“I will never run for office again,” said former Senator Claire McCaskill. “Nope. Not gonna happen.”
Another Democrat looked at as a likely contender has also said no. When asked, Jason Kander pointed out he’s running an organization to help veterans.
“We’re building campuses for vets around the USA,” Kander said. “Love this work, don’t want a new job.”
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas may be a possibility he sent out a statement today:
"I rise each day thinking about how I can best serve the people of Kansas City and Missouri, and I will consider over the next several weeks whether that is in a statewide position — something no African American in Missouri has ever done. Today, I remain focused on leading our City through the COVID-19 pandemic and our economic recovery."
But the Republican field could be crowded. One of the first names to surface is Former Governor Eric Greitens. Greitens resigned in disgrace in June of 2018. While some consider him tarnished, he’s been working on rebuilding his image.
Political expert Burdett Loomis says Greitens is an obvious choice. “He’s tan, he’s rested, he’s ready,” quipped Loomis.
But some GOP sources question if Greitens can win due to his past.
Missouri GOP Executive Director Jean Evans told us top choices include Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
Congressman Jason Smith has hinted on social media that Blunt has encouraged and supported him politically.
There is also strong buzz surrounding female candidates. Evans tells us donors would love to see a woman run for the office. Two obvious choices would be Congresswoman Ann Wagner and Catherine Hanaway, a former prosecutor and candidate for governor. Both women are from St. Louis.
And don’t discount the outsider. One name getting a lot of attention today in state and national outlets is former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards.
