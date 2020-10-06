KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Nov. 3 general election is only 28 days away.
The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Oct. 7. Kansas voters have until Oct. 13 to register.
New voters can complete submit their registration in-person, online or via mail.
If you submit through the mail, you’ll want to make sure it’s processed correctly.
You should receive a notification in 7-10 days from the election authority. If you don’t, follow up with the election board.
You will not be able to register on the day of the election.
Twenty-one states have same day registration; Kansas and Missouri are not among them.
Most public libraries host voter registration events.
Those outside of the Kansas City limits should check where to go with their county’s election board.
Here are the registration events from KCEB going on today:
https://www.kceb.org/voters/register/
- Sunfresh on Blue Parkway at 9 a.m.
- UMKC Student Union 3 p.m.
- Mattie Rhodes Center at 5 p.m.
Online voter registration in Missouri: https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register
How to register in Jackson County: https://jcebmo.org/voter-information/registration/
Check registration, advanced voting and polling place info from Johnson County, Kansas: https://jocoelection.org/
Kansas voter registration FAQs from secretary of state: https://sos.ks.gov/elections/elections-faq.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.