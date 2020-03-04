KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A planned presidential forum originally set to take place in Kansas City this weekend will not happen.

Officials with the Missouri Democratic Party said that the event, which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Kansas City Convention Center, said that the narrowed field of candidates took away the need for the showcase.

A Missouri Democratic Party spokesperson said the party is still inviting candidates to head to the Show Me State to campaign ahead of Missouri’s primary on March 10.

"Just days ago, the Democratic field for the Presidential nomination remained large and the race wide-open. Today, as the field has narrowed significantly, with a possibility that it will continue to narrow even further in the coming days, there are now too few candidates to make a candidate showcase event viable. Therefore, we’ve made the decision to cancel Sunday’s Show-Me Showdown. Instead, we will welcome the remaining candidates to Missouri in the days ahead in preparation for the March 10 Primary."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been on the upswing after strong showings in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday, has an event scheduled in Kansas City on Saturday at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no events scheduled by the Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Missouri ahead of the primary next week.