JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV)— The Missouri State Capitol will be open to visitors Wednesday and the Senate is expected to be in session, despite warnings from the FBI about threats of violence.
There were also warnings of “an armed March on Capitol Hill and all 50 states capitols” on Sunday, but all was quiet in Jefferson City.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesperson Mike O’Connell said the agency “will not discuss specific details of their security plan or operations,” but they include “long-term advance planning, training, exercises and close coordination between state government and our local and federal partners.”
The Capitol will be open to the public during normal business hours Wednesday.
“Visitors to the Capitol have already observed additional staffing from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri State Park Rangers. The public may notice other agencies assisting, as well as other security measures put in place out of an abundance of caution. There may be other measures that are not seen,” O’Connell said.
Governor Mike Parson has a planned press conference inside the capitol Wednesday afternoon.
His office has this statement for anyone planning a demonstration Wednesday: “People have a right to peacefully protest, but protestors who violate the law must be held accountable.”
The Missouri National Guard is providing assistance in Washington D.C Wednesday. They will support civilian law enforcement with security, medical evacuation, and logistics. They also responded to D.C in June 2020 for civil rights protests.
