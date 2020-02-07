KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mike Bloomberg was not in the Iowa caucuses and won’t be on next week’s New Hampshire primary ballot, but the billionaire is still growing his presidential campaign in Missouri.

The former New York City mayor has opened two new field offices in Kansas City this week at 6435 N Cosby Avenue and 427 Westport Road.

Their openings were announced Monday, just hours after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and President Donald Trump mistakenly congratulated the team for representing “the Great State of Kansas.”

“Mike Bloomberg is focused on defeating Donald Trump and offering solutions that bring opportunity to the people and places often overlooked,” Bloomberg 2020 Missouri State Director Grant Campbell said in a release. “It’s not shocking that so many Missourians feel shortchanged by Trump and his policies — he doesn’t even know where the state’s largest city is located.”

A recent poll of like Missouri votes showed Bloomberg ahead of every current Democratic candidate in the field except former Vice President Joe Biden.

Missouri voters go to the polls for the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 20.