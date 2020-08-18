OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A group of protesters in support of the US Postal Service who want to see it fully funded with federal resources rallied in front a post office in Olathe Tuesday.
Many of the group are employees of the local chapter of the American Postal Workers Union, and in addition to the increased funding, they want Postmaster General Louis DeJoy fired and any and all sorting machines that have been removed to be replaced before the election.
Six days a week, except on federal holidays, the USPS delivers mail to millions of customers and employs thousands of workers in Kansas City region. Now some people are warning that the changes made recently under DeJoy to the postal service and local post offices could impact more than an election.
Local APWU president Antoinette Robinson says that in the pandemic, the demand of postal service is higher as more people are shopping online and sending care packages. She said that increase in the workload is now compounded after postal officials removed several letter sorting machines in the Kansas City area.
“It’s stressful, but we know that we are here to process the mail and we’re here to make sure everyone’s mail is delivered on time,” Robinson told KCTV5 News.
These changes are coming as USPS officials expect postal demand for election season to skyrocket as more people choose mail in ballots over voting in person.
DeJoy issued a statement earlier Tuesday saying he would not change post office hours, move mailboxes or processing equipment, close processing facilities or restrict overtime, moves questioned by Robinson.
“He’s saying he wants to cut overtime,” she said of DeJoy. “We have overtime during our peak seasons, and voting season is a peak season where you would need overtime to get those ballots where they need to be.”
Some lawmakers say that’s not enough, they want some sort of legislation that would prevent that by law.
Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran has co-sponsored legislation to fund the postal service, issuing a statement saying in part, “Serving a rural state like Kansas, I understand well the crippling impact that losing the Postal Service would have on rural communities across the country.”
Democratic Represenative Emmanuel Cleaver II says he also supports legislation to fund the postal service, but he believes it’s also important to limit the postmaster general’s power.
“We have seniors in areas that are on medication, getting it delivered by mail, and they’re in trouble right now. So you can’t put a stress on the post office without hurting some real breathing human beings,” Cleaver said.
As more people rely on the postal service, despite threats of internal changes, Robinson says her members remain committed.
“That’s going to affect how long it takes you to get your package from point A to point B, but this is what we do as postal workers, we’re moving and we’re going to be here and you can depend on us,“ she said.
