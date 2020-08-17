KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The political issues surrounding the US Postal Service have local election officials urging everyone not to procrastinate when it comes to getting in their mail-in ballot application.
In the Kansas City metro, election officials on both sides of the state line have the same advice for voters - get your mail-in vote application in as early as possible so you can get your ballot in as early as possible.
The Wyandotte County Elections Office received more than 11,000 applications for advanced voting ballots, what many call “mail-in ballots,” for the August primary, more than double the usual amount.
Even more are expected for November, which is why delays at the post office concern election officials.
“I fully expect that there will be problems, but that’s why I say voters have to be wise and make sure they request a ballot early so that they have the opportunity to receive it as early they can get it and return it,” Wyandotte County election commissioner Bruce Newby told KCTV5 News.
Newdy said he would prefer voters vote by mail to decrease the risk of COVID-19 for his election workers, whose average age is 72.
“If voters will vote by mail, that means I’m not going to have huge numbers of people trying to jump into a polling place on Election Day,” he noted.
In Kansas, voters just need to fill out a form, then a ballot will come to in the mail starting 20 days before election day.
Voters drop it off at a polling place or their election office or mail it back. The ballot must be postmarked on or before November 3 and received by the election office by the following Friday.
Brittany Connor said she and her mother came by to get their application in early, adding that she feels it is important for her voice to be heard.
“I think it’s almost like they’re trying to downplay the votes of the people who are really those who need to get out,” she told KCTV5 News. “People in the inner city whose voices matter, but they don’t feel like it. So, I feel like they’re going to oppress us just a little.”
Both women are urging everyone they know to register to vote and get their advanced voting application in ASAP.
“It is insane that at this time they want to play with the post office,” Connor said. “Both of my parents are retired postal workers, and for the mail to be backed up the way that it is, they say that it’s unheard of.”
Voting by mail is a little more complicated in Missouri. That’s because most people mailing in a ballot will need to get the ballot notarized first. Plus, the deadline to get it in is technically sooner than in Kansas, because voters have to mail the ballots back and can’t drop them off at a polling place.
The Jackson County Election Office received about 10,000 applications for absentee or mail-in ballots in the recent primary.
That’s about triple the norm, and the same is expected for November.
“We’ve already received hundreds and hundreds of applications for the November election,” Jackson County Election Board Director Corey Dillon explained.
Residents can apply for an absentee ballot, which requires one of seven reasons. The most common three are being absent from your jurisdiction on election day, being incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and, new this year, being at risk for COVID-19, which includes anyone over the age of 65.
A voter being absent from their jurisdiction will require them to get the ballot notarized.
The Missouri Legislature also passed a measure allowing anyone to apply for a mail-in ballot this year, no reason needed. But those mail-in ballots will also have to be notarized, mailed back to the election office and received by the election office before 7 p.m. on Election Day.
“It says voter plans to vote absentee or mail in ballot, the sooner they can get that process underway, the better,” Dillon said. “Waiting till the last minute is never a good idea.”
Applications for both absentee and mail-in ballots can be found online or can be filled out in person.
Lee’s Summit resident Ann Breda and her husband vote in every election, but November will be their first time to do it absentee.
“We are concerned about the post office and what’s going on with them,” Breda told KCTV5 News. I think it’s expedient that we get this done early. I hope everybody takes it to heart.”
The Bredas say they plan on filling out their ballots as soon as they get them in the mail and sending them back immediately.
Missouri will start sending out absentee and mail-in ballots September 22 and will continue to do so until October 21. Voters must have their mail-in applications in before October 21 to get a ballot.
Voters in Kansas can find their applications for advanced voting online, print it out, fill it in and return it, or the form can be mailed to voters.
