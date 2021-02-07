KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Much has been made about the match up of quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is considered the quarterback of the future, while six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time.
President Joe Biden made his choice during CBS' Super Bowl pre-game show.
Biden said while Brady is great, he would go with the future.
"Obviously Brady's a great quarterback," Biden said. "Mahomes seems like he's got a lot of potential. And so I'd probably take a shot with the young guy."
