FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Keep track of live election results from local races and questions from around the Kansas City metro.
centerpiece
Live Primary Election Results: Kansas and Missouri
- Chris Oberholtz
- Updated
- Updated
Locations
Chris Oberholtz
Digital Content Manager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- No social distancing in sight at massive concert at Lake of the Ozarks
- 30 COVID-19 cases tied to Independence church, more than 300 exposed
- Over 50 arrests made so far during Operation LeGend in Kansas City
- New details emerged in case of KCK 3-year-old Olivia Jansen
- KC police investigating early Sunday morning homicide
- Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Warrensburg shooting early Saturday morning
- Kansas City considers new coronavirus restrictions
- Large Lee’s Summit gathering leads to mass COVID-19 testing
- Neighborhood shaken after shooting leads to crash into home
- Pastor accused of sexually abusing minor while assigned to Liberty parish