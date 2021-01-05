KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, at least a dozen United States senators plan to object to the electoral college results. The move has already left the Republican party fractured.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley plans to object as well as newly elected Kansas Senator Dr. Roger Marshall.
KCTV5 spoke with Marshall before the proceedings.
"I think I owe it to the people of Kansas," Marshall said. "I owe it to future generations to make sure that we have a safe and secure and free election system."
Marshall plans to object to the electoral college results, despite the wishes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
KCTV5'S Ellen McNamara asked Marshall, "Why continue? It has already happened. The lawyers failed and the Justice Department found no wrong doing."
"I think in many instances, the court never heard the case," Marshall said. "Never heard all the facts."
Senator Mitt Romney disagrees. He issued a statement saying that "The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it."
Senator Tom Cotton, usually a fierce ally of President Trump said, "The founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states. Not congress."
"Senator Cotton and I have the same objectives and we may have a little bit different opinion on how to get there, but I too have thought through this process, and a decision from my heart that this is the right thing to do," Marshall said.
Former longtime Missouri Republican Senator John Danforth slammed the lawmakers and specifically Senator Josh Hawley, whom he helped get elected.
"It is the opposite of conservative. It is radical," Danforth said.
McNamara asked Marshall, "You just became a Senator in this particular election and now you're objecting to the results of this election right now. Is that hypocritical at all?
"Not at all," Marshall said. "No one is saying Kansas, that the state of Kansas had any unconstitutional practices. Our Secretary of State, Scott Schwab did a great job."
On Tuesday, longtime Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said that he will vote to certify the electoral college results.
Despite a number of lawmakers who plan to object, it is not expected to change the certification of President Elect Joe Biden's win. However, it will delay it.
