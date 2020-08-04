KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tuesday is primary Election Day on both sides of the state line in Kansas City, and voters heading to cast their ballots will find new procedures in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In Kansas City, Mayor Quinton Lucas and election officials say polling locations are as safe as they can possibly be.
Officials strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask and said residents may be asked to put one on when they enter the voting location.
Kansas City locations, like Swope Parkway Church, will have some masks to offer but not many. The PPE is mostly used to protect the poll workers.
They encourage voters to bring their own pencil or electronic stylus so there are fewer shared objects.
Voters, election employees and voting equipment will all be 6 feet apart.
There are usually 142 polling locations in Kansas City. This year there are 50 to allow for social distancing.
Shawn Kieffer, the Kansas City Elections Director, says more people this year opted for advanced voting.
“Absentee, we have had 10,000 apps sent out, then about 4,500 back,” Kieffer told KCTV5 News. “Today we haven't received our mail yet, but tomorrow we anticipate getting hundreds in so we know that number will go up.”
The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said it will monitor the polls to prevent voter fraud, threats to prevent someone from voting and any bribes for votes.
