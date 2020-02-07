OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The many issues seen at this year’s Iowa caucuses have voters wondering if there’s a better way of doing things, including Democrats in Kansas who just announced their own primary election changes.
The Kansas Democratic Party runs the state primaries, but that is about the offices only similarity between Kansas and Iowa this year.
When residents look to cast their vote in May, it will be on paper, not by a show of hands or moving from one side of the room to the other.
“I think these elections need to evolve and we need to make sure every vote gets counted,” Kansas Democratic Party executive director Ben Meers said.
While caucuses can cause issues, some experts like UMKC Political Science Chair Greg Vonnahme explained that traditional primaries also have their drawbacks.
“It pressures you to, in a normal primary election, do I show up and vote for the candidate I like, or to I vote for a candidate that has a chance,” Vonnahme said.
The changes the Kansas Democratic Party is making for the primaries will all be spelled out in a mailer next month. The vote will use ranked choice voting, in which voters rank their choice from first to last. Then, if their first choice doesn’t meet the 15 percent threshold, their second choice becomes their first.
Vonnahme said this could make voters feel as though their voices are being better heard, “as a way of giving them a way to give their sincere preference and having their vote counted in the final tally of the ballots as well.”
However, Kansas votes in May, which lessens the appeal of rank choice.
“In a field that’s so small, where you’re looking at one, two, maybe three candidates left, they’re all probably going to be over 15 percent,” Vonnahme explained.
Party officials said with options to mail in a ballot, cast it in person and pick more than one candidate, the changes should increase participation.
“More than anything, make it easy for people to vote, increased transparency and make sure that we are accountable to these systems and increase out turnout,” Meers said of the reasons for the changes. “To make sure Democrats get to vote throughout the state.”
Younger voters, like Kansas Young Democrats member Shawn Moore, said the changes are welcome by the latest generation heading to the polls.
“It’s telling because, we’re going, the future of voting is what we’re doing here in Kansas. Caucuses are a way of the past,” Moore told KCTV5 News. “In Kansas that means that a lot of us are going to be able to engage with the party a lot more. We’re all able to participate.”
Vonnahme says caucus turnout is around 5 percent, but 25 percent of voters tend to make it to the polls for primaries. He also noted that while the country is moving away from caucuses, it’s not moving toward ranked choice. The voting style is not widely used yet, with only Kansas and Hawaii using that system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.