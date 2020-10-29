TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released a turnout projection for the general election and predicted 70% of Kansas voters will participate.
“As in previous elections, Kansas voters have been able to vote through advance by mail ballot, by advance in-person voting and in-person voting in the 2020 general election,” Schwab said. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas voters should feel confident in their options to safely cast a secure ballot.”
His prediction is based on several factors including: historical turnout data, advance voting figures, registered voters in Kansas, and competitive races driving turnout.
In 2016, roughly 1,225,667 registered voters or 67.4%, participated in the general election.
Advance voting trends show over 565,000 ballots have already been cast through advance voting as part of the general election. Unofficial numbers report there are over 1.9 million registered Kansas voters.
“Based on advance voting statistics, Kansas voters have done a tremendous job in planning how they are going to cast their ballot in the November election,” Schwab said.
“As of Thursday, there have been 506,767 advance by mail ballots sent to Kansas voters,” his office said. “Comparatively, 194,505 ballots were sent to Kansas voters for the 2018 general election and 202,138 advance by mail ballots were mailed during the 2016 general election.”
“To date, 346,489 advance by mail ballots have been returned to local election offices, compared to 109,351 in the 2018 general election and 125,544 in the 2016 general election,” his office said.
Party affiliation of the returned advance by mail ballots are as follows: 231,033 Democrats, 189,845 Republicans, 2,606 Libertarians, and 83,269 unaffiliated voters.
As of Thursday, voters had cast 220,908 advance in-person ballots. Of those, 126,240 were by registered Republicans, 52,946 were by registered Democrats, 1,824 were Libertarians, and 39,898 were unaffiliated.
For the 2018 general election, 154,823 advance in-person ballots were cast. For the 2016 general election, 198,722 advance in-person ballots were cast.
“The Secretary of State’s office reminds the public that election results are unofficial until certified by local and state election boards,” the release from his office continues. “Due to enhanced COVID-19 safety precautions and historically high advance voting numbers, election returns may be delayed on the evening of the general election.”
