KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- Voters in Kansas made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 44% of Kansas voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 56% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 127,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 1,352 voters and 270 nonvoters in Kansas -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
FACING THE PANDEMIC
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 19% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 32% said it's somewhat under control. Forty-seven percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
ON THE ISSUES
The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Kansas. Thirty-eight percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.
Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 31% saying it ranked at the top.
Nine percent named health care, 5% named racism and 5% named abortion.
NATIONAL ECONOMY
Voters were slightly negative in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 46% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 53% called them not so good or poor.
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Voters in Missouri made their pick for president while holding mixed views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 45% of Missouri voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 54% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 127,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 3,027 voters and 593 nonvoters in Missouri -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
FACING THE PANDEMIC
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 21% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 32% said it's somewhat under control. Forty-six percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
ON THE ISSUES
The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Missouri. Thirty-six percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.
Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 30% saying it ranked at the top.
Nine percent named health care, 6% named racism and 6% named law enforcement.
NATIONAL ECONOMY
Voters were closely divided in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 49% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 50% called them not so good or poor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.