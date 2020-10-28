KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We’re now just under a week away from the election.
Already, 70 million votes have been cast. That’s half the total of the 2016 presidential election. Early votes continue adding up locally in the metro area.
According to the Kansas City Election Board, they’ve had nearly 30,000 people vote with in-person absentee.
And in Johnson County, Kansas, they’ve had over 100,000 -- a number which includes both mail-in ballots and early voting.
Close to 300,000 ballots were counted in the entire presidential race in Johnson County in 2016. The county has hit nearly a third of that a week before the election. They’re even projecting a total of 200,000 people to have voted before Tuesday.
For Kansas City, Missouri, they’re projecting 65-percent of people to vote in this election, which is based on the 230,000 registered voters in Kansas City.
However, they have 30,000 “inactive voters." So, really if that number was based on 200,000, it’d actually be higher than 65-percent.
“Now, Missouri is a state that requires everything to be in at exactly 7 p.m. or before. If it comes in one minute late, it doesn’t count. It’s a hard deadline cut-off type situation. Which makes it easier for us. However, military ballots are allowed to come in until the next Friday at noon. So even though people, they get results that night from us, we’re still actually tabulating until that next Friday at noon," Kansas City Election Director Shawn Kieffer said
You are able to do in-person absentee voting at Union Station in downtown Kansas City.
