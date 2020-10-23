OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County election officials said that they’ve received more than three times as many applications for mail-in ballots as they did in 2016. They counted 180,000 and people still have until Tuesday to apply.
Part of that increase could be from something they did this summer that they’ve never done before.
“We sent out an application for an advance mail ballot to ever registered voter in our county in order to protect them from the pandemic and our poll workers,” explained Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt.
In the past, if you wanted to fill out an application, you had to ask for one or pull one up online.
Now, people like Shellie Smith are showing up to polling places.
“I said, ‘Why did I get this? I didn’t request this,’” Smith described.
She got a mail-in ballot last week and was flummoxed.
“I’ve never filled out an application to vote. If I did happen to fill something out, I guarantee I thought I was registering to vote. I would have never in the world thought that I was applying for a paper ballot because I don’t believe in doing paper ballots,’ said Smith.
She swears by electronic voting machines because she worries about both human error and fraud.
“Machines don’t lie,” she said. “They don’t have any bias.”
She thought she could just show up in person to surrender her mail-in ballot and vote electronically but was furious to find out she had just two options. One was to cast the mail-in ballot and put in one of eight secure drop boxes through the county. The other was to cast a provisional ballot on paper. Provisional ballots do get counted but not until a week after Election Day.
“If they try to vote in person, they’re going to have to cast a provisional ballot because in Kansas we can only issue one live ballot to a voter. Any additional ballots have to be provisional ballots,” Schmidt explained.
Schmidt said that’s a statewide rule meant to prevent voter fraud.
She said the purpose behind the push for advance voting, either in person, was to avoid crowds and long lines on Election Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said she’s heard from a lot of people like Shellie Smith.
“I think what’s happened for many of the voters is that they filled it out and submitted to us in June. Here it is October and the ballot arrived in the mail and they’ve forgotten that they did that transaction back in June,” Schmidt speculated.
Smith worries someone else filled out her application and forged her signature. The application also requires a driver’s license number, which Smith argues could also be obtained with access to the right records.
“We compare their signature and their driver’s license to the voter record before we issue a ballot,” Schmidt responded, adding they must match.
Smith called the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. Someone there verified the signature and identification numbers matched. She wanted to see for herself. It’s in the mail, so she hasn’t seen it yet.
Regardless, she wants people to know what they can – and can’t – do if they are registered as a mail-in voter.
“If people aren’t aware of this, they could possibly stand in line for hours waiting to get to the front of the line only to get up to the polling station and have the person tell them, ‘No you can’t vote electronically,’” Smith said.
The Kansas Secretary of State has a web portal where you can check to see whether you are registered for mail-in, whether the ballot has been ballot, and whether it has been scanned as cast.
If you are a mail-in voter, Schmidt suggests casting that ballot and taking it to an official drop box inside or outside a polling place in advance of Election Day.
“A lot of the voters I’ve talked to, I’ve reassured them that the ballot was issued correctly and to please vote that ballot,” Schmidt said, “because the mail ballot votes are the first results reported on election night. It seems to resonate with voters. They want their vote included in the election night results.”
As of Thursday, 130,000 votes have already been cast in the election. That’s almost 30% of the county’s registered voters.
