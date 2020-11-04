KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Jackson County voters rejected a measure that would have removed two Andrew Jackson statues.
One of which sits in front of the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown KCMO, and the other in front of the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence, Mo.
Jackson — the seventh U.S. president, is among 12 former Presidents who owned slaves before the practice was outlawed after the Civil War.
Calls for the statues to be removed began in June.
Two men were arrested for vandalizing the downtown statue on June 25th. That statue, which has been up since 1933, was spray painted with several obscenities, as well the word “slave owner.”
After the vandalism, Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr called for the removal of the statues.
Though, voters shot down the measure. A total of 41.1% voted to remove the statues, and 58.9% voted to keep them.
White released a statement this morning saying he is proud to of stood on behalf of a movement demanding fairness.
“I remain committed in my belief that the statues of a man who owned slaves, caused thousands of Native Americans to die and never stepped foot in our County should be removed from our public facilities. The statues are not an appropriate representation of who we are and who we strive to be as a community – a community that is welcoming, diverse and open-minded. I have a tremendous amount of respect for our democratic process, and while I may not always agree with the outcome, I believe there is something we can learn from every election. I look forward to engaging in more opportunities to eliminate racism and discrimination in Jackson County as we continue the fight for equal rights and justice for those we serve,” White said.
Jackson never actually visited Missouri in his lifetime.
When Jackson County was named after him in 1826, he was still just a senator.
