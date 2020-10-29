Jackson County seeking more election workers

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County is still looking for people to work the polls on Election Day.
The county election board says they always need more people for a presidential election but especially in 2020.
Right now, crews are delivering PPE supplies to polling locations for workers.
Jackson County will offer hazard pay to full-time and part-time employees on Election Day. Each person will get an extra $50 funded by the CARES Act.
“We didn’t really put it out there because we wanted people who wanted to work the election because they wanted to work the election. It’s just a nice bonus for them for putting themselves out there and serving the voters of eastern Jackson County," said Tammy Brown, director of the Jackson County Election Board.
The last day to register to be a poll worker is Friday. Click here for more information.
