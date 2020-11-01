JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The number of early votes cast across the country is record-breaking.
More than 93 million people have already cast their ballot, almost twice as many early votes from the 2016 election. That is of course largely in part due to the pandemic, but many jurisdictions also have more registered voters than ever before.
The 2008 presidential election saw record breaking numbers of registered voters in counties across the country, including Jackson County, Missouri.
This year’s number of 246,296 registered voters, breaks that previous record by 12,000.
As of Friday, more than 59,529 of those voters already cast a ballot absentee or mail-in. That’s more than all three of the past presidential elections combined.
And early voting is not over.
Absentee voting continues Monday from 8:30a.m. until 5p.m. Voting absentee requires that you have a reason to do so.
If your absentee ballot was mailed to you, you can drop it off inside the Absentee Voting Office at 110 N Liberty Street in Independence by going inside and showing your ID.
If you’ve requested a mail-in ballot, it must be notarized and received via mail by the Election Board by 7p.m. Tuesday. It’s likely too late to mail it in and make in on time, but you can still make your vote count. Voters may go to U.S Post Office on Lexington Avenue in Independence and ask the post office to “hand cancel” their ballot envelope so that it goes directly into the Election Board’s P.O BOX and doesn’t have to travel through the mail
Election officials know that even with record breaking early votes coming in, election day will also likely be recording breaking.
Many voters are waiting for November 3rd.
“I think it’s going to be very crowded on election day and I’m prepared to do that,” Independence voter Donna Powers said.
“I’ve had to change my work schedule for voting on election day itself,” voter Spencer Jasper said. “It’s more important than almost anything right now. This election is one that we all really need to focus on and make sure that we get out and vote no matter what side of the aisle you are on.”
Voters who live in Kansas City will need to consult the Kansas City Board of Elections to find their election day polling place.
Anyone else in Jackson County can find their polling location on the Jackson County Election Board website.
JACKSON COUNTY VOTER TURNOUT
November, 2018 – 67.4% - 152,209 ballots cast out of 225,775 registered voters
November, 2016 - 76.24% - 175,711 ballots cast out of 230,465 registered voters
November, 2012 - 79.45% - 175,844 ballots cast out of 221,326 registered voters
November, 2008 - 80.44% - 188,310 ballots cast out of 234,109 registered voters
JACKSON COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION
2020 – 246,296 total registrations
2018 – 225,775 total registrations
2016 – 230,465 total registrations
2012 – 216,326 total registrations
2008 – 234,109 total registrations
JACKSON COUNTY ABSENTEE VOTING
2020 – 59,529 Absentee/mail-in applications processed (27,453 in-person) – through 10/30
2016 – 16,321 Absentee applications processed (9,694 in-person)
2012 – 14,222 Absentee applications processed (8,453 in-person)
2008 – 16,167 Absentee applications processed (10,122 in-person)
