Here are the states voting on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is this week, and delegates from 14 states and one US territory are at stake.
Tuesday's contests are the largest to date in terms of delegates up for grabs this election cycle. About one-third of all pledged delegates will be decided. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.
Here's what you need to know:
Alabama
Democratic delegates at stake: 52
Republican delegates at stake: 50
Polls open at 7 and 8 a.m. ET and close at 7 and 8 p.m. ET. (Most polls close at 8 p.m. ET.)
2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
American Samoa
Democratic delegates at stake: 6
The Republican caucus will take place on March 24, and there are 9 bound delegates at stake
2016 contest winners: In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the Democratic caucus. The Republican delegates that year were unbound, but decided to support Donald Trump ahead of the national convention.
Arkansas
Democratic delegates at stake: 31
Republican delegates at stake: 40
Polls open at 8:30 a.m. ET and close at 8:30 p.m. ET
2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
California
Democratic delegates at stake: 415
Republican delegates at stake: 172
Polls open at 10 a.m. ET and close at 11 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Colorado
Democratic delegates at stake: 67
Republican delegates at stake: 37
Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Ted Cruz won all of the delegates at the state's Republican convention.
Maine
Democratic delegates at stake: 24
Republican delegates at stake: 22
Polls open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Ted Cruz won the Republican caucuses.
Massachusetts
Democratic delegates at stake: 91
Republican delegates at stake: 41
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Minnesota
Democratic delegates at stake: 75
Republican delegates at stake: 39
Polls open between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET and close at 9 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Marco Rubio won the Republican caucuses.
North Carolina
Democratic delegates at stake: 110
Republican delegates at stake: 71
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. ET and close at 7:30 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Oklahoma
Democratic delegates at stake: 37
Republican delegates at stake: 43
Polls open at 8 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary and Ted Cruz won the Republican primary.
Tennessee
Democratic delegates at stake: 64
Republican delegates at stake: 58
Polls open between 7 a.m and 10 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Texas
Democratic delegates at stake: 228
Republican delegates at stake: 155
Polls open at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET and close at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the 2016 Democratic primary and Ted Cruz won the Republican primary.
Utah
Democratic delegates at stake: 29
Republican delegates at stake: 40
Polls open at 9 a.m. ET and close at 10 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Ted Cruz won the caucuses.
Vermont
Democratic delegates at stake: 16
Republican delegates at stake: 17
Polls open at varying times statewide. They may open no earlier than 5 a.m. ET and no later than 10 a.m. ET, and close at 7 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Virginia
Democratic delegates at stake: 99
Republican delegates at stake: 48
Polls open at 6 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET.
2016 contest winners: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
CNN's Adam Levy, Liz Stark and Ethan Cohen contributed to this report.
