KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A number of corporations say they will no longer support politicians who backed President Trump's false claims of election fraud. Kansas City's Hallmark is going on step further -- it wants its money back.
HALLPAC -- Hallmark's political action committee said in a statement "Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind."
The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company's values. As a result, HALLPAC requested Senators Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions.
Hallmark’s political action committee generally spends between $50,000 and $60,000 annually on campaign activities, with donations divided nearly evenly between Republican and Democratic candidates.
Commerce Bank, another Kansas City-based company, announced Monday it also would suspend donations to any members of Congress who opposed recognizing Biden’s victory.
