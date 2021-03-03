JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is considering the idea of another political run, telling radio host Marc Cox in an interview "The voters of Missouri deserve to have leaders in the U.S. Senate who are going to fight for them.”

In the seven-minute interview, Greitens reiterated that Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican party, and heaped praise on the former president while attacking President Joe Biden's policies for being 'radical' and 'leftist.'

When pressed as to whether or not he is considering challenging Roy Blunt for his Senate seat, Greitens took aim at the Republican while not committing to a run.

“I am evaluating right now what I’m going to be doing this year,” he said. "Unfortunately Roy Blunt has been out siding with Mitch McConnell, he’s been criticizing the [former] president of the United States over what happened on Jan. 6, he’s been criticizing the [former] president of the United States for not coming to Joe Biden’s inauguration."

Blunt has not made a formal announcement that he is running for re-election next year, but has previously stated informally that he will.