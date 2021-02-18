FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole has announced that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.
He says his first treatment will be on Monday.
Dole represented Kansas in the Senate from 1969 to 1996.
"Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own," Dole said.
